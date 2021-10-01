KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

KE stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 50.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. KE has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Research analysts expect that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in KE by 185.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $1,774,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

