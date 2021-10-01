Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KELTF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight Capital started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

