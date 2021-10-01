Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 14,500 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSE MKC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.