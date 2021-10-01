Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.04 Million in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 43,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $495.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.95, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $515.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.