Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $1.17 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after buying an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.