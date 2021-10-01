Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.