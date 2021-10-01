Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.