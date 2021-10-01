Keybank National Association OH Has $3.74 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 113.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

NYSE PXD opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

