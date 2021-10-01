Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP opened at $135.04 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

