Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,322 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

