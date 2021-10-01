Keybank National Association OH Sells 698 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

