Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,031 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

