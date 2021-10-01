Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

