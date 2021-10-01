Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

KGX stock opened at €80.86 ($95.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €87.72 and a 200 day moving average of €86.54. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

