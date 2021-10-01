Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Downgraded to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$67.99.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

