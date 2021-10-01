KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 619.94, a current ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 599,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 355,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

