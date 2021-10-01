Klever (KLV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.87 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market cap of $127.50 million and $1.87 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00143209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.99 or 0.99664394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.13 or 0.06765189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

