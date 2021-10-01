Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €14.90 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.23 ($15.56).

ETR:KCO opened at €10.83 ($12.74) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.29. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 12 month high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

