Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of KOTMY opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $77.40.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
