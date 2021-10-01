Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €40.90 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €40.90 ($48.12) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

