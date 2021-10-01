Korea Investment CORP Buys New Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,405.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.