Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,478 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.