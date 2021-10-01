Korea Investment CORP Has $1.84 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,525 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

