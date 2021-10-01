Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $646.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $677.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $641.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

