Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

W opened at $255.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.49. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

