Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

