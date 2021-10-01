Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

