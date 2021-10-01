Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,700 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

