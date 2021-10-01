Korea Investment CORP Sells 7,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in B2Gold by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in B2Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

