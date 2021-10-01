Korea Investment CORP Sells 900 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,945,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,961,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CI Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CIXX opened at $20.37 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.