KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after purchasing an additional 514,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

