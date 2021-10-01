Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.18

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,482,000 after acquiring an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Kraton by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

