Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,767,000 after buying an additional 3,103,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after purchasing an additional 218,784 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $27,867.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,245 shares of company stock worth $2,931,665. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.