Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Up 7.9%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 1,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 126,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.