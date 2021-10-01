Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

