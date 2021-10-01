KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0009

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,433.08 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058657 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00822598 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

