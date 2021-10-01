Lake Street Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SANW. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.