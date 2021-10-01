Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Land Securities Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.33. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

