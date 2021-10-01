Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,130 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,059,000 after buying an additional 1,047,779 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 60.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,211,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 836,424 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

