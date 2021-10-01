Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $575,640.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $575,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $65.74. 879,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

