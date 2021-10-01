Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.