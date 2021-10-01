Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Short Interest Down 83.1% in September

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the August 31st total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.