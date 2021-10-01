Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

