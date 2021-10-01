Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 305,427 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,537,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $274,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

