Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.30% of Ventas worth $282,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 519,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 256,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

