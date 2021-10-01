Legal & General Group Plc Has $237.08 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,036 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.32% of Duke Realty worth $237,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 14.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 47.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

