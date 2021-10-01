Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 35,040 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of L3Harris Technologies worth $267,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Shares of LHX opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

