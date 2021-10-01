Lethean Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,400.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,211.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.59 or 0.06825841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.92 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.83 or 0.01132842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00108464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.00545998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.04 or 0.00466073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00289050 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

