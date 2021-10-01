Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $633,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.