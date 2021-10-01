Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 2,174 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,947. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.